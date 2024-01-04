Youth Team Sports Program Grant Application Period Now Open

Grant applications are now being accepted through Chautauqua County government for youth team sport programs.

The grant was created in the 2024 state budget and appropriates funds to support the operations of youth team sports programs for underserved youth under the age of 18.

A “team sport” is defined as an organized physical activity in which groups of two or more individuals are in competition with two or more opposing individuals.

Youth Team Sports funding awards are guided by the following principles:

• Educational Connection and Achievement

• Physical Health and Well-Being

• Mental Health and Well-Being

• Employment

• Community Cohesion

Eligible applicants should be either a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or another community-based organization operating in Chautauqua County with a federal identification number and charity registration number that is able to meet the County’s insurance requirements.

The grant program will run during the program year January 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024.

It may be used to fund programming that provides opportunities for youth in under-resourced communities to learn and participate in team sports activities. This may include educational instruction necessary to prepare youth to participate in team sports.

Program costs can include the following:

• Coaches/instructors/direct service staff/mentors (including training/professional development)

• Referee fees

• Purchase of equipment or uniforms

• Capital investment (e.g., swimming facilities, fields, fences, storage, lighting)

• Instruction or coaching necessary to support youth’s ability to participate in team sports

• Facility/field space

The application period closes at 3:30 p.m., January 26, 2024. The Request for Proposal (RFP), which outlines all criteria, is available on the county website at: chqgov.com/humansocial-services/legal-services-rfp.

Funding decisions and awards will be based upon New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) guidelines.

For more information, contact Nicole Kimball with the Chautauqua County Youth Bureau at kimbaln@chqgov.com or call 716-753-4117.