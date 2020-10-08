Debate Featuring New York State Assembly Candidates Goodell, Cardinale is Thursday Night

JAMESTOWN, NY – A 60-minute debates involving the candidates for New York State Assembly 150th District will take place at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts’ Media Arts Studio Thursday night, Oct. 8.

The debate featuring New York State Assembly candidates Andrew Goodell, the Republican incumbent, and Christina Cardinale, the Democratic challenger, will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on local radio along with video streaming online.

Three different media outlets will be collaborating to bring the debates to residents throughout Chautauqua County. Participating media members include Media One Radio Group, WNY News Now, and WRFA Radio – all based in Jamestown.

Jason Sample, WRFA Public Affairs Director, will serve as moderator for all three debates. Questions for the candidates will be provided by participating media members – Terry Frank, Media One News Director; Justin Gould, WNY News Now Director/Anchor; and Sample. There will also be an opportunity for each candidate to pose a question to one another.

The debate will take place at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, inside the facility’s Media Arts Studio.

Due to COVID-19, there won’t be a live studio audience for the debate. However, it will be broadcast live on WRFA radio (107.9 FM or streaming at WRFALP.com/Streaming) and also a live video stream will be available at WRFA’s Youtube Channel.

In addition, it will also be live streamed by WNY News Now on its Facebook page as well as WNYNewsNow.com/Live. It will also be rebroadcast at 10 a.m. on WJTN Radio (101.3 FM / 1240AM), and also on WRFA at 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 and again at noon on Oct. 18. Video will also be available for viewing afterward through WNY News Now and the WRFA Youtube Channel.

Funding for the live broadcast and online streaming of the event was provided by the Reg and Betty Lenna Fund at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.

OTHER DEBATES ALSO PLANNED

Two other debates will also be held on Thursday, Oct. 15 and feature candidates for the special election of Chautauqua County Executive: Richard Morrisroe (Democratic, Working Families) and Paul “PJ” Wendel (Republican, Conservative, Independence); and the election for Chautauqua County District Attorney: Jason Schmidt (Republican, Conservative) and Patrick Swanson (Democratic, Independence, Working Families). Those debates will take place at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively and will also be broadcast live on WRFA, as well as streaming on WRFA and WNY News Now media platforms.