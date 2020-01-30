Jamestown Police Find Vehicle Connected to Weekend Shooting Incident on Hazard Street

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Police Department is giving an update into the shooting incident that left one person in critical condition and which occurred this past weekend on the city’s south side.

Police say they’ve recovered the vehicle involved in Saturday’s shooting near the intersection of Hazzard Street and Newland Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Police say the victim was reportedly driving in the area when an unknown suspect or suspects fired shots at his vehicle from a dark colored Sedan. The unidentified victim was struck multiple times and his vehicle then hit a parked car on Hazzard. The victim was found by officers lying in the road next to his vehicle and a loaded pistol was also found nearby. He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua and then transferred to a hospital in Erie for further treatment. The victim in the shooting is now listed in serious, but stable condition. That is an upgrade from the initial critical condition.

Investigators were able to track the suspect’s vehicle, a rented black 2020 Nissan Altima that was found parked behind a condemned home on Broadhead Avenue in Jamestown. Police have been attempting to locate the shooter based off of who rented the vehicle.

Police say the victim and suspect may have been involved in a previous altercation shortly before the shooting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537, through the anonymous tip line at 483-8477 (TIPS) or via the Tips 411 cellphone app. All tips are kept confidential.