4H Program Raises Over $216,000 at 58th Annual Meat Sale

The Chautauqua County 4-H Program raised over $216,000 at its 58th Annual Meat Animal Sale this summer.

The sale that took place on July 22nd at the Chautauqua County Fair.

A small total of 116 animals were sold at the event with 16 beef steers, 31 pairs of chickens, 8 market goats, 47 hogs, and 14 lambs. The gross total for sales was $216,634. A small portion of every sale goes to Chautauqua County 4-H programming.

The 4-H Meat Animal Sale Committee and the 4-H Lead Educator Lindsey Crisanti said in a statement that raising market animals teaches youth responsibility, financial and time management skills, recordkeeping, and essential knowledge of the agricultural and food systems industry.