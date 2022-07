The 58th Annual Chautauqua County 4-H Meat Animal Sale will take place Friday, July 22 at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds.

The sale begins at 12 noon and is hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program.

This year 16 beef steers, 48 hogs, 10 goats, 15 sheep, and 31 pairs of chicken will be available for purchase.

A small portion of every sale goes to Chautauqua County 4-H programming. For more information about 4-H, visit www.cce.cornell.edu/chautauqua.