American Red Cross Experiencing Emergency Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces dangerous levels of heat and people head out for final summer travel plans.

Since July 1, the Red Cross national blood supply has fallen by more than 25%, and blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, are urged to give as soon as possible to help patients receive lifesaving medical care.

Heat impacted more than 100 blood drives in July in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects blood – compounding other seasonal obstacles to blood donation, such as travel and summer activities. Together these factors contributed to a shortfall of more than 19,000 blood donations in July. At the same time, hospital demand for blood products remains strong. Blood products are being sent to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. Right now, type O inventory is so low, distributions of this vital blood type are reduced below what hospitals count on.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Locally, a blood drive has been scheduled in Jamestown for Friday, August 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Jamestown.

In Lakewood, blood drives will be held on Thursday, August 8, Thursday, August 22, and Tuesday, August 27 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Chautauqua Mall.

Those who give blood, platelets or plasma during the month of August will receive a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Help.