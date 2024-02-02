WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

BOCES To Receive Over $1 Million From NYS To Address Pandemic Learning Loss, Provide Mental Health Support

The BOCES program in Chautauqua County will receive over $1 million in state funding to address pandemic learning loss and provide students with mental health support.

The funding will expand student access to evidence-based interventions to combat learning loss and also help staff and students identify and respond to mental health concerns.

Under Pandemic Learning Loss awards, Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES will receive $667,742. Under Mental Health awards, the Dunkirk City School District will receive $290,572 and Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES will receive $364,202

