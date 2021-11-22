CDC Signs Off on COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters for All Adults

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on the use of COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults.

The recommendation came just hours after CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend booster doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for all US adults six months after they finish their first two doses.

The recommendations simplify previous, complicated guidance for boosters.

Previously, boosters had been authorized for anyone 65 and older who was vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and for certain adults at high risk of infection or of severe disease.

Recent real-world studies suggested that immunity from COVID-19 vaccines begins to wane and protection against milder and asymptomatic disease, in particular, may drop. Studies have shown that booster doses restore that immunity.

Locally, a vaccination clinic for those ages 12 and up will be held tomorrow at SUNY Fredonia’s Steele Hall from 9am to 1pm. The clinic will include all vaccines and booster doses. Pre-register for the clinic at http://chqgov.com/