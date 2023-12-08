Chamber of Commerce Presenting Bishop Leecroft Clarke With Pam Lydic Coalition Builder Award

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce will present the Pam Lydic Coalition Builder Award to Bishop Leecroft Clarke during its Annual Meeting today.

Bishop Clarke is currently the part-time project director for the I. D. E. A. Coalition (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility) whose mission is to make Chautauqua County a place where everyone belongs and has opportunities to thrive.

Over the past eighteen months he has worked to bring leadership and coordination to the Coalition’s efforts including multiple meetings with community members and communities of color directly impacted by the work, as well as focusing on alignment of the diverse perspectives and experiences of stakeholders. He has focused not only on the work, but on making sure that the efforts are countywide.

Pam Lydic was the very first President and CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce. Following her untimely passing in 2012, the Chamber launched an award in her memory to recognize an individual who has worked hard to bring groups of people together around a common goal or objective to move the region forward in a positive direction.

The Keynote Speaker for the Chamber’s Annual Meeting will be State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. His responsibilities of the office include managing the state pension fund, administering the state retirement system, protecting taxpayer funds, providing independent fiscal oversight on the states and City of New York finances, and providing technical assistance to local governments and school districts.

The annual meeting will take place at the Moon Brook Country Club. Registration is required. Visit chautauquachamber.org for more information.