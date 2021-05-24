City Council to Vote on School Speed Zone Cameras, City Court Judge Home Rule Legislation

Jamestown City Council will be voting on Home Rule Legislation to change how City Court Judges are selected. Currently, one City Court Judge is an elected position while the other is appointed by the Mayor. The legislation being considered tonight would make both judicial positions elected. Judge John LaMancuso currently holds the elected City Court Judge position while Judge Fred Larson is the appointed Judge.

Council also will vote to accept the home rule legislation for school speed zone cameras. There is no cost to implementing the program, but the city will receive $32 of every $50 ticket issued through the system.

Council also will vote on putting out a Requests for Proposals on re-developing properties at 8 East Second Street and 402 Lakeview Avenue in order to be able to return those properties to the tax rolls.

The work session starts at 7:00 p.m. in the Third Floor Conference Room of the Municipal Building followed by the voting session at 7:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.