County Attorney Pat Slagle Leaving County Government

Chautauqua County Attorney Pat Slagle is leaving county government on March 13.

County Executive PJ Wendel announced Slagle’s departure after a job listing for the position was posted on the county website on Monday.

Slagle will be starting a new job with the New York State Court System.

He has served as County Attorney since his appointment in October 2022.

Before that appointment, Slagle served as the First Assistant County Attorney for the Chautauqua County Law Department, starting in February 2022. Prior to that, he was an Assistant Social Services Attorney with the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services.

Wendel expressed gratitude for Slagle’s contributions in a press release, saying, “Patrick Slagle has been an invaluable asset to Chautauqua County, and I want to thank him for his unwavering dedication and service to our residents. His legal expertise and leadership have left a lasting impact, and we wish him the very best in his new endeavors.”