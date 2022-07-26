County Executive Wendel Announces Director of Human Resources Selection

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced his selection of Deborah Makowski as the new Chautauqua County Director of Human Resources.

This appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Chautauqua County Legislature. If approved at the legislature’s meeting on Wednesday, July 27, Makowski will begin her position on August 8 and would fill the term of former director Jean Riley, who resigned from the position in early April.

Makowski recently served as Executive Director of Human Resources at Warren General Hospital. She also previously worked as a Human Resources Business Partner II at Wells Enterprises, Inc.

Makowski earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources Management at Buffalo State College in Buffalo, N.Y. She is also a certified Human Resources Professional through the Society for Human Resources Management. She currently resides in Cherry Creek.