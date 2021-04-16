County Executive Wendel Says Uptick in COVID-19 Cases Can Be Controlled

County Executive PJ Wendel said there is a slight uptick in positive cases of COVID and in hospitalizations in Chautauqua County over the last week. Wendel said they’re not sure if it’s attributed to Easter-related travel at this time, but says officials have seen this before and can control an increase in cases,

“But, what I think is important to look at is we may see 143 new cases in a weekend but only 165 active cases, which means a lot of people are recovering completely from COVID-19. And that’s the important part. We are seeing an end of this and we’re starting to see more resiliency and I’m really hoping that things start to change and we see more success.”

Wendel said Chautauqua County has done a good job at vaccinating people even with the smaller amounts of vaccine coming into facilities. He said while the county just celebrated vaccinating over 25-thousand people last Friday, they’re seeing clinics not filling up as quickly as before,

“How do we change that? You know, and to personally tell everybody that getting the vaccine is going to help save you and your relatives, you know if you want to see those family members you haven’t seen, you want our economy to open back up, you want to start getting out and about safely, we need to get vaccinated.”

Wendel says now is the time to pivot from mass vaccinations sites,

“And we have the capabilities, our plans are in place, agreements already are in place to go to these smaller target communities and get in those people vaccinated who have not been able to get there. We’re still utilizing the mass vaccination clinics. We have another one Friday happening at SUNY Fredonia.”

Wendel said for those looking for vaccination sites, you can visit a website created by the UB School of Management – It’s vaccinehound.org.