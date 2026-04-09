County Executive’s State Of County Set For April 21

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel will deliver his 2026 State of the County Address on Tuesday, April 21.

The speech will be hosted in partnership with the CHQ Chamber and feature an opportunity for public engagement.

The breakfast gathering will take place from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jamestown and will include a moderated question-and-answer session led by Chamber President and CEO Dan Heitzenrater.

Wendel’s remarks will highlight key accomplishments from the past year while outlining a strategic vision for continued economic growth, infrastructure investment, and enhanced quality of life across Chautauqua County.

Traditionally, the State of the County Address is delivered to the Chautauqua County Legislature. A recording of the address will be presented during the Legislature’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 22.

A recording of the full presentation will also be made available online at chqgov.com.

The April 21 event also offers attendees the opportunity to network with local leaders and stakeholders while gaining insight into the direction of county government.

Registration is $30 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce website at chqchamber.org .