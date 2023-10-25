WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Fire Destroys Colony Motel In Ellicott

Fire Destroys Colony Motel In Ellicott

By Leave a Comment

Fire crews fight fire at Colony Motel on Fairmount Avenue (October 24, 2023)

A fire at The Colony Motel in the town of Ellicott destroyed the building Tuesday morning.

Celoron Fire Chief Jamison Justham said crews arrived at the scene of 620 Fairmount Avenue at 5:30 a.m. to find fire in the back of the motel.

He said 15 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Two residents and two firefighters were taken to UPMC Chautauqua for an evaluation.

The town of Ellicott ordered a structural demolition Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anybody with information into this incident is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office at (716)753-4231 or the Ellicott Police Department at (716)665-7083.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.