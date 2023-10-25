Fire Destroys Colony Motel In Ellicott

A fire at The Colony Motel in the town of Ellicott destroyed the building Tuesday morning.

Celoron Fire Chief Jamison Justham said crews arrived at the scene of 620 Fairmount Avenue at 5:30 a.m. to find fire in the back of the motel.

He said 15 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Two residents and two firefighters were taken to UPMC Chautauqua for an evaluation.

The town of Ellicott ordered a structural demolition Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anybody with information into this incident is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office at (716)753-4231 or the Ellicott Police Department at (716)665-7083.