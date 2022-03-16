Fire Extensively Damages Home on East Fifth Street Tuesday Morning

Four people are being assisted by the Red Cross following an early morning house fire on East Fifth Street in Jamestown on Tuesday.

Jamestown Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon said fire crews found flames on the front porch, porch roof and into the second floor when they responded to 341 East Fifth Street just after 2:00 a.m. yesterday. It took crews about 30 minutes to knock down the fire.

The two adults and two children who lived in the house escaped without injury, but two cats died in the fire. No firefighters were injured.

Coon said fire officials determined “improperly discarded smoking materials” on the porch were the cause of the fire. While the front of the house was extensively damaged, Coon said it is not a total loss.

Jamestown Fire was assisted by Jamestown Police, the Board of Public Utilities, Alstar EMS, and Chautauqua County EMS.