Former Jamestown Postal Employee Pleads Guilty To Mail Theft

A former Jamestown Postal employee has pleaded guilty to mail theft.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 41-year old Anita Miller of Jamestown made the plea in U.S. District Court to six counts of theft of mail by a postal employee and two counts of delay of mail by a postal employee. The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew Henning and Franz Wright, who are handling the case, stated that on six occasions in February and March 2022, Miller, while employed by the U.S. Postal Service, stole gift cards and cash from mailed envelopes. In addition, on two occasions in March 2022, Miller delayed delivery of mailed envelopes.

Miller will be sentenced on May 29, 2025.