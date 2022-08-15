Governor Hochul Speaks at Chautauqua, ‘The Pen Will Always Prevail Over the Knife’

“So wisdom will always prevail over this. I’ll also say that tolerance will always prevail over hate. Courage will always prevail over fear. And the pen will always prevail over the knife.”

Governor Kathy Hochul spoke those words at Chautauqua Institution‘s Hall of Philosophy Sunday following a tumultuous few days after the attack on author Salman Rushdie at the Amphiteatre.

Hochul, joined by Institution President Michael Hill and County Executive PJ Wendel, said Chautauqua Institution stands for the values of education, free speech, and inclusion, “New York State will always stand up to protect freedom of expression, freedom of speech, and we condemn the cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie. And we condemn any individual, or any group, that dare violate the sanctity of a place like Chautauqua, to attempt an assassination on a world leader. That cannot happen in New York.”

Hochul said she had the chance to meet with the staff and people who assisted when Rushdie was attacked on Friday just before he was to deliver a lecture at the Institution. She also was able to meet with the State Trooper who arrested the suspect.

Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill said at Friday’s press briefing that this is an incident unlike anything in the institution’s nearly 150 year history, “We were founded to bring people together in community to learn, and in doing so, to create solutions through action. To develop empathy and to take on intractable problems. Today now, we’re called to take on fear and the worst of all human traits – hate. Our job right now, though, is to continue to support police and others. To be a resource for Mr. Rushdie and Mr. (Henry) Reese’s family and to begin to imagine a pathway to healing.”

Rushdie remains in critical condition at Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he is continuing to receive treatment.

The family released a statement on Twitter saying the author was able to be taken off a ventilator Saturday and had been able to speak a little. According to his agent, Rushdie may lose an eye, has nerve damage to an arm, and that his liver was damaged after the stabbing attack on Friday. The other speaker at the event, Henry Reese, was treated and released for a head injury that occurred in the attack.