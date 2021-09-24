Green Space Proposed for Potters Terrace Park on East Third Street

The Jamestown Planning Commission heard a presentation on the new green space proposed for Potter’s Terrace.

Jamestown Renaissance Corporation Urban Core Director Frank Besse and Foundation and Leaf+Stone Landscape Architecture Architect Joe Rollman presented proposals for the space on West Third Street.

The park, owned by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, was closed in 2019 due to issues with the wood structure as well as an 8-foot hole beneath the park. Site rehabilitation was done in April to fill in that hole.

Rollman said his company was hired to identify amenities that were missing or needed to bolster the downtown core, “Jamestown itself is a very green city. The downtown core part is very urban. It doesn’t have a lot of green space or open space in the downtown core. And as far as our most busiest corridors through the downtown, there aren’t many spaces that lend themselves to passive recreation – people watching, a place to be able to go outside and eat a lunch when it’s a nice day, that sort of thing.”

Besse said JRC’s focus is to make the space a public space, “And what we’re calling a kind of passive public space. We’re not looking to have some kind of grandstand and performances and active use. We’re looking at some sort of passive that has seating where you can take a break from all the other activity happening in the neighborhood.”

A budget is still being developed for the project with a timeframe for construction of Spring 2022. Rollman said the design process will continue at this point with a site plan approval request coming before the Planning Commission in October.