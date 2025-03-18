Gus Macker Returns To Jamestown This August

The 2025 Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament returns to Jamestown Community College’s campus Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10.

The event is hosted by the City of Jamestown, Collaborative Children’s Solutions (CCS), and signature sponsor, Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union.

Bringing together players of all ages and skill levels, the Gus Macker Tournament is a weekend full of high-energy competition, community spirit, and family fun. Teams from across the region will compete in divisions designed for all ages and abilities, including a Top Men’s and Women’s Division, Junior Divisions, Macker Mites (8 and under) and a Unified Division.

The event also will feature food vendors, music, and family-friendly activities. The tournament enters its third and final year of the contract held with Collaborative Children’s Solutions and will look to bring new partners in to assure its presence in our community for years to come.

Collaborative Children’s Solutions is proud to announce the addition of the local AAU basketball program, Fusion as an organizing partner of the 2025 Gus Macker. The goal of adding Fusion along with their coaches and players is to take advantage of their expertise from other tournaments and events they participate in as they travel the country. This will also help add necessary volunteers needed for the August Macker and offer Fusion an opportunity to share in the financial windfall of the Jamestown Gus Macker.

Team registration is now open. To sign up or learn more, visit: macker.com/local/jamestown-ny

Numerous volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are also available for those looking to support the event. For more information, contact Pat Smeraldo at ccsolutions716@gmail.com or visit Gus Macker Jamestown NY on Facebook.

CCS-TV will provide live coverage of the Gus Macker Tournament, with the broadcast schedule to be announced in early summer.