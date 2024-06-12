Hideaway Bay Resort Opens in Silver Creek

Local and state officials cut the ribbon for Hideaway Bay Resort in Silver Creek Tuesday.

The four-season, eco-friendly resort is located on 3.6 acres of secluded lakefront property just to the east of the Walnut Creek outlet on Lake Erie.

Hideaway Bay Resort is the culmination of a $2 million redevelopment project made possible by an ownership team represented by Kevin and Christian Cullen of Adventure Sports Development and Mathew and Gene Tundo of Tundo Construction.

The resort provides high-end boutique resort and recreation opportunities, featuring ten new waterfront cottages (each 360 sq. ft.) and a 4,080 square-foot, two-story restaurant and banquet space designed to host events, including weddings, banquets, and retreats – with upper and lower patios and indoor/outdoor full service bars.

The restaurant, called “Drift”, will be open to the public seven days a week and can also be rented for private events and parties.

Hideaway Bay also presents itself as being eco-friendly, inside and out. This includes a dune restoration project, complete with native plants and a rain garden. Each cottage will have eco-friendly sheets and bath products and the owners are working to make Hideaway Bay the first destination anywhere on the Great Lakes to be certified as “eco-friendly” by the Surfrider Foundation.

Funding for the project came from a variety of public and private sources, including the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, which authorized tax abatements and exemptions for the project in 2021 and a 15-year PILOT agreement totaling $191,285, along with a $491,210 low-interest loan. The project also received a $434,000 low interest loan from New York State’s Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) program.

A total of 30 temporary construction jobs benefited from the project and 16-plus new jobs will be created, once fully open.

For more information on the Hideaway Bay Resort, visit HideawayBayResortNY.com or call (716) 401-5762.