Jamestown City Council to Vote on Business Grant Awards, Hold Public Hearing on HOME-ARP Allocation Plan

Jamestown City Council will vote on three business grant awards at its meeting tonight.

The three resolutions under new business are American Rescue Plan Building Acquisition and Business Expansion grants approved by the Jamestown Local Development Corporation at its February meeting.

As all three grants are over $100,000, City Council is required to approve them for funding to be disbursed.

The businesses seeking grant funding include Labyrinth Press Company‘s request for $114,855; Panache Salon‘s request of $167,105; and Summit Wealth Management‘s request of $108,705.

Council also will vote on a resolution allocating an additional $296 from ARPA funds to cover added costs for the purchase of Police Car Data Terminals. That had initially been funded with $40,000.

A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers regarding the City’s HOME-ARP Allocation Plan.

The plan is related to $1,227,069 received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for homelessness assistance and assistance to other vulnerable populations. The funding was to go toward capital investment for affordable rental housing, upgrade available stock of shelter to include non-congregate shelter, and provide tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services.

The City’s plan for the funding included its use for two emergency homeless shelters.

The City Council voting session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.