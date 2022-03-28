Jamestown City Council to Vote on Over $2.2 Million in American Rescue Plan Funded Projects

Over $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan funded projects are on the voting agenda for tonight’s Jamestown City Council meeting.

Under new business, Council will vote on a resolution using ARP funds to establish a Roof, Private Sewer Lateral, Private Water Line Repair/Replacement grant program for the amount of $750,000.

They also will vote on using $500,000 in ARP funds for the redesign of West Third Street that includes new driveway aprons, new sidewalks, new lighting, and the planting of new trees.

Other ARP funded projects up for consideration include $483,000 to replace water mains on May Street and Gwendolin Avenue, $185,000 for a salt brine de-icing system, and resolutions totaling $252,735 to provide back up generators for fire stations, new entry doors, new overhead doors, and the truck floor renovation at Station 5.

A resolution using $100,000 in ARP funds to create a Sidewalk Replacement Rebate Program also will be voted on.

Council also will vote to allocate $1.227 million for a Rental Rehabilitation Program. The funding is coming through the American Rescue Plan Act for jurisdictions that qualified for HOME Investment Partnerships Program allocations. This funding is in addition to what the City received in American Rescue Plan funding. A public hearing on the HOME-ARP Allocation plan will be held at 7:00 p.m., prior to the voting session.

Council also will vote to pay a $51,168 settlement to Royal Housing LLC.

The settlement is in regards to a case between the City and Royal Housing LLC that had been ongoing since 2014. According to the staff report and court filings, the city was found to have violated constitutional rights for condemning an entire multi-unit building located at 1091 East Second Street for drugs under the nuisance ordinance rather than only the impacted units.

The City Council voting session starts at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. It’s open to the public and will be livestreamed as well.