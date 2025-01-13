Jamestown Fire Department Looks To Create Carbon Monoxide Prevention Program

The Jamestown Fire Department is working on creating a Carbon Monoxide Prevention Program.

In July 2024, the Department received $176,297 in funding from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for the purpose of establishing the program.

On Jamestown City Council’s work agenda tonight, there are three resolutions aimed at helping the department meet their goal of installing 1,000 combination smoke/carbon monoxide detectors into the homes of citizens considered more at-risk of deadly carbon monoxide gas. Installations will be coordinated by JFD members assigned to the Fire Prevention Bureau, with priority status given to low-income, moderately low-income, elderly, disabled, and veterans

The JFD’s Fire Prevention Bureau also intends to provide in-person, community outreach educational programs designed to provide information on the risk associated with carbon monoxide poisoning, and the importance of proper carbon monoxide detector use for students in grades K-12

The resolutions include authorizing the use of $1,490.08 to purchase equipment, tools, furniture, and supplies from Home Depot for community/regional events to provide in-person community education and outreach for Carbon Monoxide Prevention, Detection, and instruction on how to access free detectors and installations.

The third resolution would use $41,000 to buy the 1,000 combination smoke/carbon monoxide detectors from DiVal Safety Equipment Incorporated of Buffalo.

Council also will review a resolution accepting the gift of two security cameras to be placed at the Wintergarden Plaza on North Main Street and Terrace Park on East Third Street. The cameras are being provided by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation following concerns about downtown safety. The cameras would join other monitored security cameras that the police department has in operation.

Council also will review a lease renewal agreement between the City and Legal Assistance of WNY. The 5-year lease for space on the first floor of the Spring Street Ramp comes with annual percentage increases in lease payments, starting at $44,779.25 per year this year and increasing to $50,399.55 by 2029.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the 4th floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed at jamestownny.gov.