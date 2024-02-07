Jamestown Man Sentenced For Role In Home Invasion, Robbery In Jamestown

A Jamestown man has been sentenced for his role in a violent home invasion in December 2022 in the City.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt stated that 48-year old William Buckley has been sentenced in County Court to 10 years in state prison, followed by five years of parole supervision, after he pled guilty to first degree burglary for the home invasion robbery that occurred December 26, 2022.

Schmidt said Buckley entered the home of the 73-year old female victim, an individual whom he had previously targeted under the guise of a home improvement job, displayed what appeared to be a firearm, tied her to a chair, assaulted her, and stole her property.

In a statement, Schmidt said, “Mr. Buckley was convicted of, and has now been sentenced on, the top count of our indictment. No reductions or offers were made to resolve the case. We could not have achieved this end-result without the hard work and dedication of the Jamestown Police, and the resilience and bravery of the victim in this matter. It is because of them that our case was so strong.”