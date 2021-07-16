WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Child Pornography Case

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography. U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said 40-year old James Chapman offered money to and had sex with victims who were minors, filming them with his cell phone afterward.

He also requested and received sexually explicit images from another victim. Chapman sent images that constitute child pornography onto others.

Kennedy said the sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jamestown Police Department.

