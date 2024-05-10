Jamestown Mayor Ecklund Releases 2024 State of the City

Jamestown Mayor Kimberly Ecklund has released her 2024 State of the City Address.

Ecklund stated in her message to City Council members that she wanted to understand Jamestown’s financial position before outlining the city’s current state and future direction.

She said that while the Annual 2022 Fiscal Audit has been completed, the assessment of the city’s status for 2023 is ongoing. Ecklund said, “Until the audit for 2023 is finalized, we are unable to offer a detailed summary of the year.”

She said while the 2024 budget is exceeding projections, her administration has been working to reduce overspending over the last several months and will continue to do so in the future.

When it comes to American Rescue Plan funds, Ecklund said as of February 2024, approximately 90% of the total funds have been designated for specific initiatives. She said the remaining 10% is reserved for contingencies, pending further evaluation of emerging needs and priorities. Ecklund stated a top priority is addressing the long-overdue roof replacement at City Hall and that the use of remaining ARPA funds would go toward that.

A bright spot in the financial picture is the first increase in State Aid to Municipalities in 15 years. The 2025 State Budget includes a $50 million temporary increase in AIM funding for local governments. Ecklund said it is not yet determined how much additional funding the city will receive.

2024 Jamestown State of the City

Ecklund did share developments that have happened since she took office on January 1, 2024.

She celebrated the recent passing of a Vacant Property Ordinance that targets LLCs and absentee landlords to prevent property neglect and deterioration. And update to the Public Nuisance Ordinance also was passed that aims to address illegal activities in housing.

Ecklund said a Rental Inspection Ordinance will be on City Council’s desk soon that will focus on ensuring landlords maintain their properties to a high standard. That includes initial and subsequent inspections to be conducted on rental properties to uphold community aesthetics, safety, and property standards.

She also toted the construction underway for two Splash Pads in the city Parks system. The splash pads at Jackson-Taylor and Allen Parks are anticipated to open by early June.

Ecklund said a standardized work shift for city employees has been implemented where employees take staggered breaks so that offices don’t have to be closed for lunch breaks.

She said new software platforms, Springbrook and GovPilot, have been rolled out. The updated programs are more user-friendly and will eliminate redundancies across multiple programs and applications. Ecklund said one feature of the GovPilot software is its mobile app that will allow constituents to submit grievances directly.

She said the city’s website also is being overhauled to update outdated links, verify the accuracy of pages and attachments, and streamline the organization of information. A “Frequently Asked Questions,” or FAQ, section is also being developed.

She stated that the lines of communication with elected officials at the county, state, and federal offices, and constituents have been opened.

The full 2024 State of the City Address is available on the City of Jamestown’s website at www.jamestownny.gov. Physical copies can be obtained from the City Clerk’s office.