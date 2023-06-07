Jamestown School Board Approves Plan As Part of Changing ‘Red Raider’ Nickname

The Jamestown School Board has approved a plan related to changing the high school’s “Red Raider” nickname.

The New York State Department of Education required the district to submit a plan by June for review and approval by the state.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the plan is a multi-year process, “I do know that Mr. (Ben) Drake, who is the chair of the (Mascot) Committee, spoke with over the announcements to the high school students today. And there is soon to be, if not already, a survey going out to the staff, to the parents, and to kids around the brainstorming of the name and then the process will follow as detailed in this plan.”

Jamestown Public Schools Proposed Mascot Plan

Whitaker said the Mascot Committee will use public input to narrow down the nickname possibilities and select a new nickname by the end of this calendar year with implementation in the 2024-25 school year.

The board also approved a contract with Armoured One to perform a security vulnerability assessment of all school buildings. The cost of the service is $19,000. Whitaker said the company will begin work this week. Once the assessment is done, a report will be given to the Superintendent, the Safety and Security Committee, as well as the School Board.

The Board recognized outgoing board member Shelly Leathers, who is stepping down after 10 years of service. She was praised for her “no nonsense” work on Finance Committee. The two ex-officio student members, Emylia Hallberg and Aubrey Reynolds, also were recognized for their service to the board.