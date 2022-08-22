Jamestown Second Quarter Sales Tax Receipts Down 5.5% from 2021

Sales tax receipts for the City of Jamestown saw a decrease for the second quarter as compared to 2021.

According to the Second Quarter Sales tax report prepared by City Comptroller John Sellstrom, the sales tax payment for second quarter is 5.5% lower than the 2021 second quarter payments. The city received $2,042,824, which is $118,884 less than last year.

However, the 2022 second quarter receipts are 38.8% above 2020.

The City has collected 47.6% of its 2022 adopted sales tax budget, which totals $8,131,477. This compares to 56.8% at the same time last year.

The third quarter 2022 payment will be received in October.

Jamestown City Council is expected to hear the full report on sales tax at its work session tonight.

Also at the work session, the Finance Committee is expected to continue discussion on increasing funding to several housing and business programs that are funded using American Rescue Plan monies.

And Chautauqua County Land Bank Corporation Executive Director Gina Paradis will give a presentation at the full work session.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor police training room of city hall. That meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.