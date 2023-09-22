JLDC Approves Funding For Non-Profits

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation has approved the allocation of $1.5 million in Non-Profit Assistance Program funding to local organizations.

JLDC board members opted to go with scenario four, as recommended by Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist, which funds all applicants who requested under the $200,000 their full amount of funding with those who requested over $200,00 each receiving just $200,000.

Nine organizations had requested a total of $2,756,457 toward $43,462,532 in project costs. The grant program was funded with American Rescue Plan monies.

Sundquist had previously said that the fourth scenario kept the original intent of the grant.

The organizations approved funding is as follows:

– Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. – $181,393 ($3,776,568 project cost) for the development of an 18-bed homeless shelter for women

– Collaborative Children’s Solutions – $96,621 ($123,000 project cost) to create a youth community program to address trauma, abuse and/or neglect

– Jamestown Center City Development Corporation – $200,000 ($4,805,200 project cost) for interior build-out of TheZone at the Northwest Arena

– Jamestown YMCA – $200,000 ($30,747,722 project cost) for the construction of a new YMCA

– National Comedy Center – $200,000 ($400,000 project cost) to replace $2.3 million in lost revenue due to the Pandemic along with costs for implementing safer operating procedures

– Robert H. Jackson Center – $200,000 ($750,000 project cost) to renovate the Cappa Theatre, including audio/visual equipment

– Roger Tory Peterson Institute – $79,271 ($500,000 project cost) to hire a Development Director to expand fundraising

– St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – $200,000 ($2,030,036 project cost) to restore the bell tower and create a year round agricultural program

– YWCA Jamestown – $145,714 ($330,006 project cost) for a female youth leadership program

JLDC board member and City Council At Large member Jeff Russell was the only dissent, voting no on funding the Jamestown YMCA and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church projects.

Board member and Council President Tony Dolce recused himself on the Jamestown YMCA vote with board member Luke Fodor recusing himself from the vote on funding for St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

All projects funded with $100,000 or more will go before Jamestown City Council for approval on Monday, September 25.

Mayor Sundquist said that if Council votes down any of the projects, that money will not be disbursed to that organization and then the JLDC can decide whether to allocate what remains to current applicants or open up the grant program to others.

The JLDC also formally approved a ten-year, $140,350 loan to Andrew and Amber Carlson to purchase 100-120 North Main Street, also known as the former Field and Wright Building.

The Carlson’s plan to expand The Chop House on Main into that space with a banquet facility.

Also approved by the JLDC was the extension of Downtown Programming funds to the Italian American Charity Golf Association.

The Association received $30,000 to bring in electric violin quartet, Femmes of Rock, to the Reg Lenna Center For the Arts. Economic Development Coordinator Stephanie Wright said the organization requested an extension until April 2024 so as to have time to book the act and promote the event.