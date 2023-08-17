JLDC Board Hears Downtown Programming Fund Requests

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation heard three requests for Downtown Programming funds totaling $48,320.

The Italian American Charity Golf Association is requesting $30,000 to bring in electric violin quartet, Femmes of Rock, to the Reg Lenna Center For the Arts in October. All money raised by the association goes toward cancer care in the form of donations to UPMC Chautauqua and Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care. The organization has over the last 53 years, donated over $1.7 million to cancer care.

The Jamestown Public Market is requesting $11,020 to bring in author and community food activist Mark Winne for speaking events on September 15 and 16 to hold discussions on making the local food system better.

The Mental Health Association is requesting $7,300 to bring in actor and Jamestown native Mitchell Anderson to perform his play “You Better Call Your Mother” at the Robert H. Jackson Center‘s theatre on September 15 and 16. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Jamestown Pride‘s programs, including the annual Pride Festival in June.

The JLDC board did not have a quorum at Wednesday’s meeting and could not vote on the requests. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said a unanimous consent email will be sent to all board members with formal approval happening at the next JLDC meeting.