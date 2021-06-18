Juneteenth Declared Federal Holiday, Local Celebrations Planned at Jackson-Taylor Park

Black Americans rejoiced Thursday after President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday. At a jubilant White House bill-signing ceremony, Biden agreed that more than a commemoration of the events of June 19, 1865, is needed. That’s when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — some 2 and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had freed slaves in Southern states.

Most federal workers will observe the holiday today. Several states and the District of Columbia announced that government offices would be closed today. New York State had declared Juneteenth a holiday for the first time in 2020.

Juneteenth is the 12th federal holiday, including Inauguration Day once every four years. It’s also the first federal holiday since the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was added in 1983.

Locally, Juneteenth will be celebrated this weekend in Jackson-Taylor Park. The opening ceremony at 11am will feature a tree planting in honor of City Councilmember and Juneteenth organizer Vickye James, who died in March. Saturday will include sport activities, carnival games, and vendors at the park.

On Sunday at 9 a.m., a morning worship service will be led by Guest Speaker Minister Amaysha Ray Smith. Activities will continue through Sunday with Gospel Fest performing artist Carol Louise Pennamon Faison at 3pm and concluding with the presentation of the Vickye James scholarship to a graduating senior pursuing a college education. All events are free.