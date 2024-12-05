Lake Effect Snow Storm To Bring 10 to 18 Inches of Snow To County, Closes Schools

A Lake Effect Snow Storm could bring 10 to 18 inches of snow to Chautauqua County by Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties until 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy lake effect snow is expected. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, producing considerable blowing and drifting snow.

Travel is expected to be very difficult with areas of blowing snow significantly reducing visibility and creating near whiteout conditions at times.

This weather system will impact the morning and evening commutes today. Gusty winds may bring down branches and cause isolated power outages.

The following schools and organizations are closed today due to inclement weather:

Bemus Point Central Schools

Brocton Central

Cassadaga Valley Central

Chautauqua Christian Academy

Chautauqua Lake Central

Chautauqua Lake Child Care Center- Mayville

Clymer Central

Dunkirk City School District

Erie 2 BOCES – Hewes Educational Center in Ashville and LoGuidice Educational Center-Fredonia

Falconer Central

Forestville Central

Fredonia Central

Frewsburg Central

Jamestown Boys & Girls Club

Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus, Dunkirk, and Jamestown Campuses

Jamestown Public Schools

Panama Central

Pine Valley Central

Randolph Academy

Randolph Central

Ripley Central

Sherman Central

Silver Creek Central

Southwestern Central

Town of Arkwright Court

Westfield Central