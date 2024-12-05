Lake Effect Snow Storm To Bring 10 to 18 Inches of Snow To County, Closes Schools

A Lake Effect Snow Storm could bring 10 to 18 inches of snow to Chautauqua County by Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties until 4:00 a.m. Saturday.
Heavy lake effect snow is expected. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, producing considerable blowing and drifting snow.
Travel is expected to be very difficult with areas of blowing snow significantly reducing visibility and creating near whiteout conditions at times.
This weather system will impact the morning and evening commutes today. Gusty winds may bring down branches and cause isolated power outages.
The following schools and organizations are closed today due to inclement weather:
Bemus Point Central Schools
Brocton Central
Cassadaga Valley Central
Chautauqua Christian Academy
Chautauqua Lake Central
Chautauqua Lake Child Care Center- Mayville
Clymer Central
Dunkirk City School District
Erie 2 BOCES – Hewes Educational Center in Ashville and LoGuidice Educational Center-Fredonia
Falconer Central
Forestville Central
Fredonia Central
Frewsburg Central
Jamestown Boys & Girls Club
Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus, Dunkirk, and Jamestown Campuses
Jamestown Public Schools
Panama Central
Pine Valley Central
Randolph Academy
Randolph Central
Ripley Central
Sherman Central
Silver Creek Central
Southwestern Central
Town of Arkwright Court
Westfield Central
