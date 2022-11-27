WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – David Niles of the Roger Tory Peterson Institute – November 25, 2022

David Niles of the Roger Tory Peterson Institute joined WRFA’s Anthony Merchant in the studios to discuss RTPI’s Holidays at the Lodge, Art After Five, the 2023 Banff Film Festival and much more

Recent News

