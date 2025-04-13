WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Rachael and Claire of Roger Tory Peterson Institute – April 11, 2025

Rachael and Claire of the Roger Tory Peterson Institute talked with AOF host Anthony Merchant about the new exhibit Art That Matters to the Planet and events going on at RTPI for Spring and Summer 2025

rtpi.org


