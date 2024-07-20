[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Sally Schaefer and Tyler Bagwell – July 19, 2024

Buffalo musicians Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell talked with AOF host Anthony Merchant about their new album Irish Songs & Tunes as well as their upcoming Chautauqua performances including this years Mayville Bluegrass Festival

