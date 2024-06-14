WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – The Hallow Society – June 14, 2024

Rock band The Hallow Society (Sean Lander, Scott Slade, Frank Phillips, Philip Starkweather) returned to the WRFA studios to talk with Arts on Fire host Anthony Merchant and play a few songs

