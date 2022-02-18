WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – 2021 Public Safety Annual Report – February 17, 2022

Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson and Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon presented the 2021 Annual Public Safety report to Jamestown City Council on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson, Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon


