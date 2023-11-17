WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Jingle & Mingle Festival – November 16, 2023

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jingle & Mingle Festival – November 16, 2023

By Leave a Comment

WRFA speaks with Collaborative Children’s SolutionsPat Smeraldo about the upcoming Jingle & Mingle Festival set for December 2 in downtown Jamestown.


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.