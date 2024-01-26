WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel -January 25, 2024

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel -January 25, 2024

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel gives an update on the Jefferson Project and more.

PJ Wendel

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.