MHA Holding Native Wildflower Seed Ball Workshop Today

People can learn more about the role of art in protecting freshwater ecosystems at a science workshop being held at the Mental Health Association today.

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County is partnering with the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy and the Roger Tory Peterson Institute to restore the native wildflowers along the Chadakoin River.

The workshop will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the MHA’s Jamestown recovery center at the Gateway Center at 31 Water Street.

Artist Sara Baker Michalak will teach how to make native wildflower seed balls to help restore the banks of the Chadakoin and share the story of the spiny softshell turtles that live there.

This project will be featured in “Art that Matters to the Planet 2024: Clarity” exhibition that is opening August 2 at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute.