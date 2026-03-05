New Chautauqua Lake Manager To Be Introduced At Chautauqua Lake Symposium

A new Chautauqua Lake Manager will be introduced at the 2026 Chautauqua Lake Symposium on Saturday, March 21.

The forum will bring together scientists, lake managers, policymakers, and stakeholders to share knowledge, align efforts, and continue building momentum toward a healthier Chautauqua Lake. This year’s symposium will highlight ongoing collaboration and lake management strategies, led in part by GEI Consultants’ Chautauqua Lake Manager AJ Reyes.

County Executive PJ Wendel said one of his biggest priorities has been strengthening collaboration around Chautauqua Lake, “I’m excited to have a dedicated Lake Manager helping bring partners together, align data and strategies, and keep this work moving forward in a meaningful way. The Symposium continues to be an important space for learning, listening, and working together.”

Confirmed presentations for the symposium include:

* AJ Reyes, Chautauqua Lake Manager, GEI Consultants

* Jefferson Project

* Dr. Rob Richardson, North Carolina State University

* New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The Symposium is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron and begin with a meet and greet at 8:30 a.m. with the program starting at 9:00 a.m. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed on Chautauqua County’s YouTube channel, with a recording available following the conclusion of the program: www.youtube.com/@ChautauquaCounty

Those planning to attend can RSVP online by visiting chautauquacountyny.gov/chqlake.