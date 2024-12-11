North County To Get More Lake Effect Snow

Another round of Lake Effect Snow could bring nearly two feet of snow to the north county.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties that starts at 4pm today and lasts until 1pm Friday.

While Jamestown is expected to be spared the worst of the storm with around two to three inches of snow expected, the Chautauqua Ridge and north can possibly expect one to two feet.

Winds also will cause issues with gusts as high as 45 mph that will produce considerable blowing and drifting snow.

Forecasters say travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on the roads and very poor visibility. Hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute tonight, as well as the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes.

For more information, visit https://www.weather.gov/buf/winter