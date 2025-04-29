RTPI Announces Jeanne Fralick as Development Director

The Roger Tory Peterson Institute has announced the hiring of Jeanne Fralick as its new Development Director.

Jeanne is a Jamestown native who first discovered RTPI as an art student at Jamestown Community College. She ultimately received her BFA in Art History from Savannah College of Art and Design, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Following graduation, she worked for several years as Project Manager for the Coastal Heritage Society in Savannah, GA. Among her accomplishments was leading a team through the design process for Phase I of the Savannah Children’s Museum outdoor exhibition space. This included securing $250,000 in private donations to match a $250,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation.

Jeanne returned to Jamestown to raise her four children. For the past decade, Jeanne has been the Grant Administrator for Warren Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council. Her responsibilities included researching and applying for $4 to $6 million annually in federal, state and local grants.

Along the way, Jeanne received an MFA in Advertising from the Academy of Art University and Post-Graduate Certification in UX/UI Design from McCombs Business School, University of Texas at Austin. UX focuses on the full user experience for a product, service, or even a museum. It takes a creative problem-solving approach to key in on a deeper understanding of user needs for a more intuitive, accessible and enjoyable experience.

As Development Director for RTPI, Jeanne’s first priority will be to build upon the success of last year’s membership and individual giving campaign. In time, she will expand her responsibilities to include institutional giving, as well.

Jeanne may be reached at jfralick@rtpi.org, or by calling 716-665-2473, ext. 226.