Russia Attacks Ukraine

Explosions and military assaults were reported across Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an attack on the country early Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the public to remain calm while declaring martial law.

NPR reports The strikes drew quick international condemnation of Russia, from capitals across Europe to Asia. The invasion also shook financial markets around the world; global oil and gold prices soared, U.S. stock futures tumbled and indices across Asia recorded significant losses while European markets opened with a downward reaction.

Zelenskyy said in his morning public address that he had been in touch with U.S. President Joe Biden following the Russian invasion.

Biden called Putin’s actions an “unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine” and warned of “a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.

Biden is to make an address to the U.S. public on Thursday after a meeting with G7 leaders.

Congressman Tom Reed, in his weekly media call Wednesday, said the United States needs to send a message of strength firmly, loudly, and directly to Russia.

While Reed criticized Biden for “conflicting statements” in the previous week that he says were not helpful, that needs to be put behind us, “And send a message of ‘You know what President Putin, your actions are going to have severe consequences and those consequences range from sanctions to a partnership with our Allies that could potentially involve military response.’ And hopefully by sending that message, and putting the past behind us, we will tamper this aggressiveness down and peace will again reign in the region.”

NPR reports the U.S., the E.U. and their allies are hitting Russia with sanctions in response to Putin’s decision to recognize two Ukrainian territories as independent republics — and send troops there.

Biden ordered new sanctions Wednesday on the Russian-owned company that is building the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany as well as its officers. The American president vowed more sanctions to punish Russia. Likewise, EU leaders are considering additional sanctions against Russia.

Reed said while the House isn’t in session, there has been dialogue between members of Congress, “About how we can become united on these sanctions and stop the in-fighting that’s causing them not to be successfully navigated through the waters, but as this aggressiveness rises and you see the invasions and you see the physical actions being taken by Putin, I am sensing that the differences [in Congress] are becoming less and less and that a united level of support for sanctions can be achieved here.”

Reed added that if a humanitarian crisis develops as a result of the invasion, that refugees would be welcomed from the Ukraine to America and that the 23rd district would be ready to assist.