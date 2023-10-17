Sen. Borrello Calling Attention to Increased Inmate-On-Staff Violence In State Correctional Facilities

State Senator George Borrello is calling attention to increased inmate-on-staff violence for state correctional officers.

Borrello was joined by correctional officers and their families as well as union officials with the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) at a press conference on Friday to denounce a decision by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to host a celebration for inmates and their families amid increasing inmate-on-staff violence and deteriorating working conditions for correctional officers.

He noted that since implementation of the HALT Act on April 1, 2022, violence against correctional officers and staff has increased over 30 percent, making 2022 the most violent year ever in New York correctional facilities. Compounding the increasing violence is severe understaffing across the prison system as recruitment and retention of correctional officers falls due to the increasingly difficult working conditions.