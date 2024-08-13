Sinclairville Woman Charged With Arson

A Sinclairville woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that happened in July.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded on July 23 to a fully involved house fire at 38 East Avenue in the village of Sinclairville.

Fire investigators determined the fire that caused heavy damage to the house was arson related and named 53-year old Vicki Rumsey as the suspect in the case. Rumsey turned herself into the Sheriff’s Office after a warrant for her arrest was issued. She is charged with 3rd Degree Arson.