State Representatives Urging Governor Hochul to Save Nourish New York Program

State representatives, including Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell, are urging Governor Kathy Hochul to save the Nourish New York program.

Assemblyman Chris Tague, who represents the 102nd Assembly District and is the ranking member of the Assembly Agriculture Committee, said the administration of the bipartisan-supported program was working well until the State Department of Health merged it with funding for the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP).

He said the connection of the two funding streams – for two very different programs – into one application portal caused mass confusion, even for organizations who have participated in Nourish NY since its inception.

Borrello said this change has resulted in cuts in funding to regional food banks, food pantries, and hardships for the farmers “who planned this year’s crop and livestock investments based on anticipated Nourish NY sales, which aren’t happening due to the funding obstacles.”

The State Senator cited Chautauqua County Rural Ministry in Dunkirk as an example of an organization that has not received any of their anticipated Nourish New York funding. Executive Director Kathy Peterson said as a result, they have had to discontinue some of their weekend food programs and the organization’s future is uncertain.

Fred Farms owner Roberto Fred said he’s participated in Nourish NY since the beginning and that he’s lost the income this year that he counted on due to the funding problems with the program.

Assemblyman Goodell urged Hochul to “intervene and address this crisis by restoring full funding to our regional food banks and insisting that this funding be processed quickly and efficiently.”