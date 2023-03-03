WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Striders’ St. Pat’s Dash Takes Place Saturday, March 4

Participants in the 2022 St. Pat’s Dash

Chautauqua Striders‘ 2023 St. Pat’s Dash takes place this Saturday, March 4.

Registration for the race can be completed online at RunSignUp.com.

The road race starts at 9:00 a.m. on West Third Street in downtown Jamestown with the Northwest Arena acting as headquarters for pre- and post-race activities.
Registration fees are $25 for adults and $18 for youth under age 18 until noon today. Day of registration will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the arena. Day-of fees are $30 for adults and $20 for youth under age 18

Complimentary food and refreshments will be served outside Northwest Arena after the race.

Chautauqua Striders Athletic Club Members receive a 10% discount on race fees. Athletic Club membership is required for participation in the 2023 Runner of the Year Series.

For additional information, visit www.chqstriders.org/athletics or call Athletic Coordinator Lexi Lindamer at 716-807-6678.

