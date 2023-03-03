Striders’ St. Pat’s Dash Takes Place Saturday, March 4

Chautauqua Striders‘ 2023 St. Pat’s Dash takes place this Saturday, March 4.

Registration for the race can be completed online at RunSignUp.com.

The road race starts at 9:00 a.m. on West Third Street in downtown Jamestown with the Northwest Arena acting as headquarters for pre- and post-race activities.

Registration fees are $25 for adults and $18 for youth under age 18 until noon today. Day of registration will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the arena. Day-of fees are $30 for adults and $20 for youth under age 18

Complimentary food and refreshments will be served outside Northwest Arena after the race.

Chautauqua Striders Athletic Club Members receive a 10% discount on race fees. Athletic Club membership is required for participation in the 2023 Runner of the Year Series.

For additional information, visit www.chqstriders.org/athletics or call Athletic Coordinator Lexi Lindamer at 716-807-6678.