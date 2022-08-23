Two in Custody in Connection to Prendergast Ave. Fatal Drive-By Shooting

JAMESTOWN – Two Jamestown men are in custody related to the fatal drive-by shooting on Friday, August 19.

Jamestown Police report they are working with the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s office to determine what charges 32-year-old Joseph A. Fontanez Walker and 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas may face.

Police add that the black Toyota four-door sedan that was previously posted as being in connection with the incident has been located.

Jamestown Police continue to ask anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the incident to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477. All tips are kept confidential.